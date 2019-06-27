NZ PM Arden reshuffles cabinet to tackle housing crisis

In an effort to resolve New Zealand’s (NZ) housing crisis, Prime Minister (PM) Jacinda Ardern reshuffled her the cabinet by replacing the housing minister and appointing a team of senior officials.

Key Details:

“Ardern appointed Energy Minister Megan Woods as housing minister, replacing Phil Twyford who has come under fire in recent months for the failure of a government project to build housing called KiwiBuild.

Woods will lead a three-member team that will look into government housing. The team includes Twyford and the minister of broadcasting and communications, Kris Faafoi.

House prices in New Zealand have soared more than 50 percent over the past decade, and almost doubled in its biggest city of Auckland.”

