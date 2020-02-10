NZ PM Arden: Can manage coronavirus impact on economy

While speaking at a news conference on Monday, New Zealand’s Prime Minister (PM) Jacinda Ardern said that the impact of the China coronavirus outbreak on New Zealand’s economy will be manageable.

Already we are seeing China reflect in some of their projections that they will have an impact.

Because we are seeing a global impact, inevitably we will see an impact here.

It was too early to say how big the impact would be.

The government is working with the tourism and education sectors, as well as traders, to limit the fallout.

There will be implications for us economically....of that I have no question,” she said. “It will have an impact on our GDP figures.

But it is something we can manage.