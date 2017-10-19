NZ net migration down in September, further declines expected - Westpac

New Zealand’s monthly net migration eased again in September to 5,190, down from 5,420 in August as this has seen the annual net inflow of migrants drop back to 71,000, notes Satish Ranchhod, Research Analyst at Westpac. While net migration remains elevated on an annual basis, the turn in the cycle that we have been predicting is occurring which reinforces Westpac’s expectations for softer GDP growth over the coming year, he further adds.

Key Quotes

“September saw net immigration flows softening for a third consecutive month. The number of people entering the country on a permanent or long-term basis fell to 5,190. That was down from 5,420 last month, and well down on the levels of over 6,000 people per month that we were seeing this time last year.”

“On an annual basis, net migration remains high at 71,000. But the annual inflow is now off its peak, and a further slowdown looks to be on the cards.”

“Underlying the slowdown in net migration has been a pickup in departures of non-New Zealand citizens, which have risen from around 1,900/month last year to 2,500/month now. This group includes people who would have come over in recent years on temporary work and student visas. Typically those who come over on these programs stay for around three to four years. Given that the surge in foreign arrivals began in 2013, we have been expecting to see a corresponding surge in departures – that looks to have finally arrived, and we expect it to continue over the coming months.”

“On top of this, we are also seeing signs that new arrival numbers are declining. In September there was an inflow of 7,850 people – down noticeably from 8,600 just a few months ago.”

“Net departures of New Zealanders remain low.”

“Implications