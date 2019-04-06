Susan Kilsby, agriculture economist at ANZ, notes that the New Zealand’s goods terms of trade lifted 1.0% q/q in Q1 2019, as the fall in import prices exceeded the fall in export prices.

Key Quotes

“The OTI goods terms of trade lifted 1.0% q/q in Q1, as the 3.5% fall in import prices more than offset the 2.6% decrease in export prices.”

“Looking forward, steady prices in the meat and forestry prices combined with higher dairy prices are expected to bolster export prices in Q2.”