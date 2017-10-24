NZ: labour market to have strengthed in Sep - Westpac

NZ: labour market to have strengthed in Sep - WestpacBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Westpac explained that they expect the gradual strengthening in the labour market to have continued over the September quarter.
Key Quotes:
- "Both employment and labour force participation are subject to volatility; we expect some payback from their June quarter declines."
- "The unemployment rate provides a steadier gauge of the strength of the jobs market. We expect a small decline to 4.7%, taking it to a new nine-year low."
- "Labour costs will be boosted by the healthcare workers’ equal pay settlement, but we expect a modest pickup in underlying growth as well."
- "The labour market figures are unlikely to dominate the Reserve Bank’s thinking in its next Monetary Policy Statement."