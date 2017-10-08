NZ: Key economic releases for the week ahead – Deutsche Bank

Analysts at Deutsche Bank lists down the key economic releass for the New Zealand’s economy in the week ahead and thinks that retail sales volumes, due Monday, are likely to have remained robust in Q2, consistent with strengthening consumer conﬁdence through the quarter and sustained strength in migration ﬂows.

Key Quotes

“We look for a 1.0%qoq outturn following the 1.5%qoq rise in Q1. The latest global dairy trade auction is due overnight Tuesday. Futures prices for whole milk powder have lifted around 2% since the prior auction on 1 August. Elsewhere during the week, the performance of services index for July is due Monday, and Friday will see the release of ANZ consumer confidence ﬁgures for August and the Q2 producer price index. The REINZ's housing market update for July is also expected at some point in the week ahead.”