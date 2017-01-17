NZ: Housing market is cooling gradually - ANZ

In view of the Phil Borkin, Senior Economist at ANZ, a gradual cooling in momentum is still their main takeaway from the latest REINZ housing data market figures of New Zealand for December 2016.

“In December, turnover dipped, days to sell lengthened and house prices were largely unchanged. The market is certainly not weak, but it has cooled from its dizzy mid-2016 heights. While an ongoing housing shortage needs to be kept in mind and will support the downside, we believe prudential restrictions and recent mortgage rate increases will ensure cooler momentum persists.”

“Key results