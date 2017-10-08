NZ: Housing market activity remains soft - ANZ

New Zealand’s housing market activity remains soft, especially in Auckland as prices are heading backwards in the region, although they are still rising (albeit at a slower pace) in other parts of the country, according to Phil Borkin, Senior Economist at ANZ.

Key Quotes

“It is therefore just a continuation of recent trends, and we don’t expect the picture to change any time soon. While softer housing market activity is certainly a headwind for the economy, we remain of the view that as long as it remains a case of ‘letting the air out gradually’, it is not an insurmountable headwind, and we still struggle to see a dramatic correction, given ongoing demand-supply imbalances. Certainly the fact that consumer confidence remains elevated leaves us comfortable with this view for now. However, we are on notice.”

“Key Results