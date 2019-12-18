NZ Gross Domestic Product Q3: 0.7% (est 0.5%; prev 0.5%) QoQ (NZD rallies to 0.6614)

NZD/USD spikes on GDP beat on the QoQ.

This follows a revised quarterly growth rate of 0.1 percent in the June 2019 quarter.

New Zealand Gross Domestic Product had been estimated to rise 2.4% year-to-year in the third quarter from 2.1% in the second. On a quarterly basis, GDP was forecasted to increase by 0.6%, up from 0.5% in the second quarter.

NZ Q3 GDP outcome

Gross Domestic Product (YoY) (Q3): 2.3% (est 2.3%; prev 2.1%).

Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) (Q3): 0.7% (est 0.5%; prev 0.5%).

Key facts

Economic activity, as measured by gross domestic product (GDP), was up 0.7 percent in the September 2019 quarter. This follows a revised quarterly growth rate of 0.1 percent in the June 2019 quarter. On an annual basis, GDP grew 2.7 percent over the year ended September 2019.

In the September 2019 quarter

New Zealand economy grew 0.7 percent

Primary industries grew 1.1 percent

Goods-producing industries grew 0.5 percent

Growth in service industries was 0.4 percent

GDP per capita rose 0.4 percent

Real gross disposable national income was up 1.7 percent

Annual GDP growth in the year to September 2019 was 2.7 percent.

FX implications

The data follows robust Retail sales and Manufacturing and a healthy pick up in the housing sector along with rising consumer confidence. "Much more important is the fact that momentum in the economy has clearly lifted in Q4," analysts at Westpac argued.

The data comes in line with the market's pricing for a 5% chance of RBNZ easing in February, with a terminal rate of 0.91% (RBNZ OCR currently at 1.0%).

"However, like us, they’ll be keeping a nervous eye on global dairy prices after yesterday’s unexpectedly sharp fall. New Zealand’s commodity prices have thus far been remarkably resilient to slowing global growth due to supply factors," the analysts at Westpac explained.

Meanwhile, NZD/USD bulls have run out of steam at the top of the rising channel:

Support 0.6510.

Resistance 0.6610.

The kiwi went full circle overnight as sentiment remained subdued on little data overnight. On the data, the bird is now bid gain within the rising channel.