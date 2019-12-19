Analysts at ANZ note that the New Zealand economy expanded 0.7% QoQ in Q3, a touch stronger than both ANZ’s and market expectations of 0.5%, but Q2 growth was revised down markedly from 0.5% QoQ to just 0.1%.
Key Quotes
“The upward surprise came from solid primary industries growth, which tends to be volatile. Services industries growth was weak, up only 0.4% q/q.”
“Annual growth ticked up to 2.3% from 2.1% as expected, given downward revisions to growth in the first two quarters of 2019. Revisions saw growth hold up a bit better over 2018, but the slowdown in growth momentum in 2019 has been sharper.”
“With leading indicators looking a bit brighter, we think growth will continue to bob around 2% into early 2020.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from 10-day MA amid President Trump impeachment
Dollar selling in Asia amid US President Trump’s impeachment helped EUR/USD bounce up from key average support and regain some poise, although, the resistance of the 200-day MA is still intact.
GBP/USD nears weekly lows, eyes on BOE, Queen’s speech and UK data
GBP/USD looks for a direction below 1.3100 after two days of declines and ahead of the key events. USD stays on the back foot after US President Trump’s impeachment. Brexit and trade headlines will add burden on to the pair watchers.
Bank of England Rate Decision Preview: Back to Brexit
The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England will issue its interest rate decision at noon GMT, 7:00 EST on Thursday, December 19th. BOE expected to hold rates steady in year-end meeting. Brexit turmoil hits pound despite Tory victory.
Gold: Doji on D1, trading above 21-day EMA keep buyers hopeful
Gold prices pause the previous two-day declines while taking the bids to $1477.80 during early Thursday. The safe-haven metal trades successfully beyond 21-day EMA wherein Wednesday’s bullish Doji formation on the daily chart indicates further recovery.
USD/JPY: Steady above 109.50 after BOJ, Trump's impeachment
BOJ's status quo rate decision has failed to move the needle on JPY. USD/JPY remains trapped in a contracting triangle on the 4-hour chart. Markets also weigh in the news that the US House of Representatives impeached US President Trump.