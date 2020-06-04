NZ Foreign Minister: July likely too early to resume travel with Australia

Speaking a news briefing on Thursday, New Zealand (NZ) Foreign Minister Winston Peters rejected calls by business leaders to restart flights to Australia within a month, citing that it’s too short a timeframe.

He noted: “No plans had been agreed as the two countries continue to work on a blueprint to resume travel, adding that date was too early.”

His comments come after an Australian and New Zealand business lobby seems to propose the government this week to kick off a travel bubble between both countries, starting July 1.

Market reaction

AUD/USD battles 0.6900, as the aussie ignores the above comments while the kiwi posts small losses above the 0.64 handle. The Antipodeans are suffering due to broad-based US dollar comeback.