NZ First’s Peters: There is serious consensus on policy work but not on final outcome

New Zealand First Party leader Peters was on the wires earlier today, via Reuters:

There is serious consensus on policy work but not on final outcome

No decision made yet on who to back after NZ elections

Discussions still need to be had with labour and national parties

First party board members returning home after two days of meeting

The board and caucus has spent a couple of days on "very comprehensive discussions and preparations" for the party to make a final decision.

The board's work is complete at this point but more work needs to be done on "differences of calculations" and other things before they finalise a decision