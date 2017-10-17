NZ First’s Peters: There is serious consensus on policy work but not on final outcome

NZ First’s Peters: There is serious consensus on policy work but not on final outcomeBy Dhwani Mehta
New Zealand First Party leader Peters was on the wires earlier today, via Reuters:
There is serious consensus on policy work but not on final outcome
No decision made yet on who to back after NZ elections
Discussions still need to be had with labour and national parties
First party board members returning home after two days of meeting
The board and caucus has spent a couple of days on "very comprehensive discussions and preparations" for the party to make a final decision.
The board's work is complete at this point but more work needs to be done on "differences of calculations" and other things before they finalise a decision
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.