NZ First Party’s Peters: He’ll decide once all votes are counted after Oct 7

NZ First Party’s Peters: He’ll decide once all votes are counted after Oct 7By Dhwani Mehta
Reuters out with comments from New Zealand’s First Party Leader Winston Peters, noting that no one can say what they will do until they have seen all the facts after Oct 7.
The final outcome will be out on Oct 7, once all ‘special votes’ are counted, with current vote count showing:
Nationals on 58 seats
Labour 45
NZ First 9
Greens 7
ACT 1
