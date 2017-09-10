NZ First leader: Foreign ownership to be a part of coalition talks - RTRS

NZ First leader: Foreign ownership to be a part of coalition talks - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Winston Peters, the leader of New Zealand First Party - the party holding the balance of power in New Zealand’s election, noted that the foreign ownership restrictions would be part of its coalition talks.
A final vote count published over the weekend - two weeks after the Sept. 23 poll - showed the center-left Labour-Green bloc picking up two extra seats, bringing it nearer to the center-right governing National Party’s tally, Reuters reported.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.