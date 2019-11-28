NZ FinMin Robertson: We have space to strengthen the economy

New Zealand (NZ) Finance Minister Grant Robertson crosses wires on early Friday morning in Asia. The diplomat cites the country’s strong debt position that gives it a space to invest and strengthen the economy.

Key quotes

“Strong debt position gives us space to invest.”

“We have space to invest in infrastructure.”

“We have space to strengthen the economy.”

FX implications

Given the absence of any major indication from the speech, NZD/USD shows no reaction to the event while taking rounds to 0.6420 by the press time.