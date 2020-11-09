NZ FinMin Robertson: Small business support scheme extended 3 years

New Zealand’s (NZ) small business support scheme extended 3 years, the Finance Minister Grant Robertson said while speaking to media on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is expected to announce new easing measures aimed at lowering borrowing costs to historic lows when it meets on Wednesday.

Analysts believe that this is a key step toward the central bank cutting the official cash rate into negative territory next year.

Note that Robertson and RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr are co-ordinating policy support measures to boost post-coronavirus pandemic economic recovery.

NZD/USD extends above 0.6800

NZD/USD accelerates its bullish momentum amid the risk-on market mood, reaching the highest levels since April 2019 at 0.6815.