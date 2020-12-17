NZ FinMin Robertson: NZD gains reflect the strength of the local economy

Commenting on the kiwi dollar exchange rate, New Zealand’s Finance Minister Grant Robertson said that they are seeing no great discomfort with the level of the NZD.

Additional comments

Economy is stronger than expected On house prices, want to give first home buyers a fair go. Its is uneasy with debt-to-income ratios.

Earlier today, New Zealand’s GDP report showed that the economy staged an impressive rebound and emerged out of a recession, with a 14% gain in GDP for the third quarter. The numbers beat the expected 13.5% bounce.

Market reaction

On the exchange rate comments, NZD/USD popped to fresh multi-year highs of 0.7142 before retreating to near 0.7130 region, where it now wavers. The spot is still up 0.30% on the day.