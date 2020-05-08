NZ FinMin Robertson: No need for the RBNZ to buy bonds direct from the government

New Zealand’s (NZ) Finance Minister Grant Robertson said on Friday, there is no need for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to buy bonds direct from the government, at the moment.

Additional comments

This comes after RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr hinted a couple of weeks ago he wouldn’t be bothered by debt monetization.

Orr noted: “A central bank buying debt directly from the government issue is not something that will inspire confidence in markets.

Central banks get around this by buying sovereign debt from the market, not direct from the government press.“

Market reaction

NZD/USD is holding its recent rally, now trading at 0.6122, up 0.70% so far.