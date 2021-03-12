NZ FinMin Robertson: Government to address the issue of the elevated house prices

In response to the concerns raised by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), New Zealand’s Finance Minister Grant Robertson said that the government will address the issue of the elevated house prices in the coming weeks and in the 2021 budget later this year.
Robertson, however, refrained from mentioning the likely steps to be undertaken to address the issue.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 200-HMA as Treasury yields rebound
EUR/USD has pulled back to key support near 1.1960, pausing a three-day winning streak, with prominent analysts raising their year-end target for the US 10-year yield. the Eurozone's slow vaccine delivery and coronavirus lockdowns could keep the EUR bulls at bay
GBP/USD retraces 50% of the recent drop
GBP/USD peeped above the psychological level of 1.40 early Friday, erasing 50% of the drop from 1.4241 to 1.3778 seen in the eight trading days to March 5. The path of least resistance appears to be on the higher side.
GBP/USD retraces 50% of the recent drop
GBP/USD peeped above the psychological level of 1.40 early Friday, erasing 50% of the drop from 1.4241 to 1.3778 seen in the eight trading days to March 5. The path of least resistance appears to be on the higher side.
Dogecoin price in the initial stages of a new rally to all-time highs
Dogecoin price finds support at near the 23 twelve-hour simple moving average. Price action is corrective, and volume has significantly declined during the pullback. Patience will be rewarded as the pattern’s handle forms.
RBLX Stock Price: Roblox Corp extends its gains as interest remains robust
Roblox is on a roll also on Thursday, with shares of the social video gaming company rising to $73.34 at the time of writing after hitting a new all-time high of $77.78. The company that only listed on Wednesday has been flirting with a valuation of $50 billion.