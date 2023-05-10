NZ FinMin Robertson: Government budget would focus on fiscal sustainability to keep inflation under control

New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson said on Thursday that the government budget to be released next week would have a focus on fiscal sustainability as the government does its bit to keep inflation under control, reported Reuters.
“Inflation in New Zealand is tracking at 6.7%, well above the central bank's target range of 1% to 3%, and economists have warned that a boost in government spending could mean inflation stays higher for longer,” adds the news.
On a different page, New Zealand's Food Price Index for April eases to 0.5% MoM from 0.8% prior and 0.4% market forecasts.
More comments from NZ FinMin Robertson
We are committed to playing our part in bringing it down, including by reducing our spending as a percentage of the economy over the coming years.
New Zealand's fiscal position remains strong, the country is resilient, and spending was now tracking back toward the low-30% of GDP range.
NZD/USD remains sidelined
NZD/USD edges higher to 0.6365 amid early Thursday in Asia, after refreshing a five-week top the previous day.
Also read: NZD/USD bulls step back in as Wall Street rallies
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Rebound remains capped below 0.6800 on softer Chinese inflation data
AUD/USD is pausing its rebound below 0.6800 after China's CPI and PPI data disappoint markets. Risk sentiment remains mildly positive following softer US inflation data, weighing down on the US Dollar while lending some support to the Aussie. US PPI data and Fedspeak next in focus.
EUR/USD bulls eye a break of 1.10 the figure
EUR/USD was trading 0.05% higher at $1.0986 in the Tokyo opening first half an hour as the bulls attempt to stay on the front side of the hourly micro trend that has been building since the late New York trade on Wednesday.
Gold defines a range but upside remains favored Premium
Gold is looking to regain the upside traction above $2,030 so far this Thursday, following a negative close on Wednesday. But a broad-based United States Dollar (USD) rebound is capping the uptick in the XAU/USD price yet again.
Uniswap price remains bullish as UNI holders anticipate incoming revenue-generating proposal
Uniswap decentralized exchange (DEX) community members are deliberating a proposal that could deliver wealth to the hands of UNI holders. The proposal marks the latest development in a time-hallowed debate on the network’s protocol fees and overall finances.
Bank of England Preview: A risk event for the GBP/USD rally Premium
Bank of England expected to raise rates by 25bps. More tightening beyond May seems posible as inflation decelerates frustratingly slow. GBP/USD trades at the highest level since May 2022, with the Pound looking strong.