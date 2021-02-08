NZ Finance Minister Robertson revealing size and priorities of the 2021 Budget

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has revealed the size and priorities of the 2021 Budget in a speech at an on Tuesday morning.

The speech coincides with the release of the 2021 Budget Policy Statement or BPS.

So far, comments hitting the wires from Robertson state that the net debt outlook has improved and that the government will announce measures to curb housing demand.

More to come...

About the BPS

The BPS is when a Finance Minister reveals the allowances for that year’s budget.

This is essentially a pot of new money that the Minister has set aside for new spending and the FX space will be keen to see how much the government intends to spend as this can affect the strength of the currency.

We knew before that Labour’s fiscal plan from the 2020 election had the party set aside $2.625 billion for its operating allowance this budget and over the next four years.