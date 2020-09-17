NZ Fin Min Robertson: RBNZ committed to 0.25% OCR until March

On Bloomberg TV, New Zealand Financial Minister, Grant Robertson, said that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is committed to 0.25% OCR until March.

Key comments

The economy is rebounding from recession.

RBNZ will assess the state of the economy.

The economy will improve further by early 2021.

meanwhile, the market expects a dovish tone at next Wednesday’s Monetary Policy Review.

The RBNZ should reiterate that a lower OCR and bank “funding for lending” program are next up.

In our view the RBNZ is unlikely to change its forward guidance that the OCR will be left unchanged until March. We also expect the RBNZ to continue its evolution towards a more tactical approach to its weekly LSAP purchases, given recent curve steepening,

analysts at ANZ Bank explained.