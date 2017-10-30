NZ Fin min - "not especially" concerned by the drop in NZD

NZ Fin min - "not especially" concerned by the drop in NZDBy Omkar Godbole
- New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson says the drop in the Kiwi dollar is 'natural' afte a change in government.
NZD/USD has shed around 3.5 per cent since October 19, The currency pair hit a low of 0.6818 on Friday. Robertson, while talking to RNZ, said -
- "Any volatility we've see is a reaction to a change of government that would happen at any time anywhere in the world"
- "I'm sure that the markets will see that they can be confident in our Government."
- "Not especially" concerned by the drop.
- "I'm sure over time equilibrium will be found."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.