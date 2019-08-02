New Zealand’s ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence fell 6 points in July to 116, below the historical average, notes the analysts at ANZ.

Key Quotes

“The Current Conditions Index fell 2 points to remain within its 2019 range, while the Future Conditions Index fell a whopping 9 points to its lowest since September 2015.”

“The proportion of households who think it’s a good time to buy a major household item fell 1 point but remains at a respectable level.”