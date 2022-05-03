Stats NZ is set to release employment figures for the first quarter on Tuesday at 22:45 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are forecasts from economists and researchers at four major banks regarding the upcoming labour market data.
The Unemployment Rate is expected to have stayed unchanged at 3.2% while the Employment Change is seen at 0.1%.
Westpac
“We expect the unemployment rate to fall to 3.0% in the March quarter. This would be another new low in the history of the survey going back to 1986. Labour market indicators point to a further tightening in the market in recent months, albeit with some disruptions from the Omicron wave. We expect a further acceleration in wage growth, albeit still falling short of the surge in consumer price inflation. Our forecast would represent a modest upside surprise to the Reserve Bank’s view – something that was perhaps already anticipated in this month’s decision to lift the OCR by 50 basis points in one go.”
ANZ
“We’ve pencilled in a further decline in the unemployment rate to 3.1% in Q1 (versus 3.2% in Q4). However, the Omicron wave peaked in Q1, so the data could be a little noisy. Looking through near-term volatility, we think the labour market will continue to tighten over the first half of 2022. Wage inflation has thus far failed to keep up with the rapidly rising cost of living. But with labour market tightness so widespread, we do expect wage growth to accelerate sharply over 2022. Private sector average hourly earnings are expected to have risen 1.2% q/q in Q1 (4.6% YoY), and we expect labour costs were up 0.6% QoQ (3.0% YoY). The tight labour market is likely to be a significant source of domestic inflation pressure over 2022, as firms increasingly bid up wages to attract and retain talent. For the RBNZ, that means they need to continue on with aggressive interest rate hikes (including a 50bp hike in May) in order to bring surging domestic inflation pressures to heel.”
TDS
“We expect the unemployment rate to mark a new low in the series given the strength in the labour market while wages are likely to gain and reach its highest annual growth rate since Q4'08 at 3.2% YoY. A strong Q1 labour market print will support our call for the RBNZ to continue with its ‘stitch-in-time’ approach and aggressive tightening stance, hiking by 50bps in May.”
Citibank
“Citi unemployment rate forecast; 3.2%, Previous; 3.2%; Citi employment change forecast; 0.1%, Previous; 0.1%; Citi participation rate forecast; 71.1%, Previous; 71.1%; Citi private sector wages forecast; 0.7%, Previous; 0.7%. We expect private sector wage costs to rise by 0.7% in the quarter. This would be in-line with the gains in the previous two quarters but take the YoY increase from 2.8% to 3.1%.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases to 1.0500 as USD regains poise
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0500, reversing the bounce as the US dollar picks up fresh bids on hawkish Fed expectations and firmer Treasury yields. The market sentiment remains mixed ahead of German/ EU data and Lagarde's speech.
GBP/USD rebound battles 1.2530 on USD pullback, BOE-Fed duet eyed
GBP/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high, and confronts descending resistance line from April 21. Brexit headlines join inactive markets, amid off in Japan and China, to test the latest recovery moves. US Factory Orders may offer fresh impulse but risk catalysts are more important for clear directions.
Gold bulls could come up for last dance ahead of Fed
Gold Price sitting at three-month troughs just above $1,850. US dollar’s repositioning ahead of the Fed may offer a reprieve to gold bulls. Daily technical setup suggests XAU/USD could bounce before the next downswing.
Two ‘buy the dip’ signals hint at a 23% upswing for ApeCoin price
ApeCoin price ignored all the bearish signals during its ascent last week and hit a new all-time high after a constant uptrend. This rally was driven mainly by the mania of the Yuga Labs’ “Otherside” metaverse land sale.
Forget the RBA, the Fed is about to burn it all
Let’s get this ball rolling. The Fed is so incredibly behind the curve it is embarrassing to the entire nation. The days of easy money are over. Get over it everyone.