NZ: Employment data in focus tomorrow – Westpac

According to analysts at Westpac, New Zealand’s Q3 household labour force survey and Labour Cost Index will be the key economic releases for tomorrow.

Key Quotes

“A range of indicators suggest that New Zealand’s labour market has continued to strengthen this year, even as the wider economy has entered a period of slower growth. We expect the Household Labour Force Survey to show another modest decline in the unemployment rate to 4.7%, which would be the lowest since December 2008.”

“Both employment and labour force participation are subject to quarterly volatility. This issue may have been exacerbated by a change to the survey in June 2016, which led to a one-off jump in the level of employment, but in doing so may have disrupted the seasonal pattern of the series. Our forecast of a strong rise in both employment and participation reflects payback for their unexpected declines in the June quarter.”

“Q3 Labour Cost Index