NZ Elections: Winston set to announce his coalition partner by end-Wednesday - TDS

NZ Elections: Winston set to announce his coalition partner by end-Wednesday - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at TDS, note that the NZ’s special votes counted on Saturday saw the gap between National and the left narrowing as expected, with Labour and Greens taking one seat each from National.
Key Quotes
“Labour/Greens have a total of 54 seats, while National has 56 seats. ‘Kingmaker’ Winston is talking to the major parties (interestingly, not the Greens) and set to announce his coalition partner by end-Wednesday. Markets won’t like a shift to the left.”
