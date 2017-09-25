NZ elections: Status quo challenged - BBH

In view of analysts at BBH, the New Zealand election is a different story as the status quo was challenged more than in Germany, and this political uncertainty may have held back the New Zealand dollar.

Key Quotes

“The Nationals and its current ally looked two seats shy of a majority. This makes the New Zealand First Party a bit of a kingmaker. It may take a couple of weeks to sort out things. The technical indicators remain constructive, especially against the Australian dollar. Perhaps, the election uncertainty or comments coming from the RBNZ meeting can knock the Kiwi back, offering a new opportunity.”