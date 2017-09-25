NZ elections: Implications for financial markets - Westpac

Sunday’s election has left NZ First in a monarch-maker position between National and Labour/Greens, according to the analysis team at Westpac. However, the details of the result suggest that a National / NZ First deal is more likely, they further add.

Key Quotes

“The housing market is likely to experience a short bounce now that capital gains tax is off the table for at least another three years.”

“We may look to reduce our net immigration forecasts.”

“Financial markets were broadly unmoved by the election result, although any coalition announcement could produce a further market reaction.”

“Market reaction