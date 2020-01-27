NZ Economic Outlook: Through the looking glass – ANZ

In its quarterly economic outlook, analysts at the Australia and New Zealand Baking Group (ANZ) say that the economy is at a crossroads and the political and international context will be crucial.
Key quotes
While capacity pressures have eased, economic momentum appears to be finding a floor, with drivers in place for gradual improvement over the next two years, despite headwinds.
2020 should bring a mild improvement in global growth, but for many economies, this won’t be sufficient to see inflation lift sustainably to target. The hurdle for further easing isn’t high, but with many central banks running low on ammo, it could be time for fiscal policy to up the ante.
Housing market strength, fiscal spending, high terms of trade, the tight labor market and low-interest rates are expected to provide support.
We assume the coronavirus outbreak will weigh a little on our export prices and volumes in the near term, but impacts are highly uncertain at this stage. GDP growth is expected to sit around trend on average, with inflation close to the target.
The RBNZ can afford to be patient, waiting to see how the story unfolds. We now expect the OCR to remain on hold at 1% for the foreseeable future. One of the factors adding to an improved domestic outlook is the Government’s announcement to lift infrastructure spending, and that means more NZGBs on the issue.
We see upside risk from housing and fiscal spending, but large downside risks from unforecastable global shocks, including the potential impacts of the new coronavirus.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears rest around three-month bottom to 0.6760 amid broad risk-off
AUD/USD remains in the 11-pip range between 0.6763 and 0.6752, currently declining to 0.6760, by the press time of early Asian session on Tuesday. Coronavirus weighs on the market’s risk tone, tension from the Middle East and the US data also play their roles.
USD/JPY grinds near three-week low to sub-109.00 as coronavirus weigh on sentiment
USD/JPY drops to 108.90 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair tests the lowest since January 08 while also flashing losses for the eighth day in a row.
FX Kicks Off with Big Losses, Fear Trade to Spread
Between the Federal Reserve and Bank of England's monetary policy announcements, investors had been bracing for big week in the financial markets. However nothing matters more right now than the Wuhan virus.
Gold struggles to find traction in uncertainty
Traders piled into the precious metal at the start of the week, but the bulls have not been able to hold on and non-committed bulls are cashing in with a solid US dollar doing some of the hard work for the gold bears as well.
GBP/USD trims early gains, trades in the red
The GBP/USD pair has retreated from its daily high of 1.3105 and now trades marginally lower daily basis near 1.3050, amid dollar’s strength, looming BOE and Brexit.