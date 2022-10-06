New Zealand (NZ) Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Grant Robertson is making some comments on the monetary policy and the exchange rate value on Thursday.
Key takeaways
“Monetary and fiscal policies need to be coordinated, to work together.”
“As interest rates rise they'll restrict demand.”
“A recession is not needed for New Zealand.”
“Not concerned on the long-term outlook for the New Zealand dollar.”
“The global situation is extremely difficult.”
“Fiscal stabilization is required.”
“An earlier surplus would involve austerity cuts.”
“The number one issue cited by businesses is labor supply.”
“The fiscal impulse will turn contractionary.”
Market reaction
NZD/USD is extending its upsurge on the above comments, trading at around 0.5800, up 1.12% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls are attempting to break higher with eyes towards 0.6680
AUD/USD bulls are in play as they knock on the doors of a key resistance despite the miss in the Trade Balance. A weaker US dollar in trade on Thursday is giving the commodities a boost. The greenback is correcting the move from Wednesday when the DXY, rallied to 111.735.
EUR/USD extends recovery above 0.9900 as risk-off fades, US NFP in focus
The EUR/USD pair has crossed the immediate hurdle of 0.9900 confidently and is expected to establish above the same. The risk profile is getting cheerful now as S&P500 has rebounded firmly. Also, yields have cooled somehow as investors are shifting their focus toward the NFP data.
Gold bulls target $1,735 as focus shifts to US NFP
Gold price is back on the bids amid a subdued US dollar alongside yields. Investors assess mixed US data and the Fed rate hike bets amid a better mood. XAU/USD bulls keep their sight on the $1,735 barrier ahead of US NFP.
Ethereum Classic price could bounce 10% if the conditions are perfect
Ethereum Classic price has started to turn around after weeks of downtrend and sell-off, but there is still more room to cover. Therefore, investors need to be careful as this ongoing spurt in bullish momentum could take a U-turn quickly.
Is the recent S&P 500 rally sustainable?
Stock investors are all asking the same question... can we trust the recent rally? The market just rallied +5.7% in two trading days. Bulls argue that the rebound could push even higher as the start of Q3 earnings season starts up next week.