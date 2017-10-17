NZ CPI: topped forecasts - UOB

Analysts at UOB Group noted the key NZ data.

Key Quotes:

"Consumer prices in New Zealand were up 0.5% on quarter in 3Q17.

That exceeded forecasts for a gain of 0.4% following the flat reading in the previous three months.

On a yearly basis, inflation climbed 1.9%, also topping expectations for 1.8% and up from 1.7% in the three months prior."