NZ CPI Q3: Arrives well below expectations, 1.4% YoY vs 1.7% exp YoY

The New Zealand Consumer Price Index (CPI) has been released for the third quarter and markets were hoping for some fresh direction for the NZD from it.
Kiwi is offered on the miss of expectations.
The data has arrived as follows:
NZ CPI
New Zealand CPI (QoQ) Q3: 0.7% (exp 0.9%; prev -0.5%)
CPI (YoY) Q3: 1.4% (exp 1.7%; prev 1.5%).
The quarterly result was below the RBNZ’s forecast of 1.1%.
''However, it was consistent with the RBNZ’s existing stance that the risks to its inflation outlook all lie to the downside, and that extraordinary monetary policy support will be needed for a long time,'' analysts at Westpac argued.
NZD/USD update
The chart was bullish while above structure ahead of the data as follows:
Kiwi was pushing up against resistance into the data by the 0.6675/90 levels.
''Technically, a sustained break above that level puts a move to the September high of 0.6798 into play, and then it’s pretty much blue sky above that,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
''The NZD has done well on crosses, with the USD DXY firming a touch.''
After the data, the price dropped to a low of 0.6660 but holds in positive territory.
Meanwhile, the analysts at Westpac explained that they ''continue to expect the RBNZ to announce a Funding for Lending Programme for banks, aimed at driving interest rates even lower, at next month’s Monetary Policy Statement.''
About CPI
Consumer Price Index released by the Statistics New Zealand is a measure of price movements by the comparison between the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services. The purchasing power of NZD is dragged down by inflation. The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. A high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the NZD, while a low reading is seen as negative
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD bullish bets above 0.6690 marked down by CPI miss
NZD/USD bulls have been stopped in their tracks by the miss in the CPI data. The US dollar found a lease of life on Wall Street, bulls encouraged by data. New Zealand's CPI was released in recent trade which has changed the bird's flight trajectory in early Asia.
AUD/USD stable above 0.7100 as investors wait for an update of economic growth
AUD/USD trades around 0.7110, unchanged after a dull Thursday. The focus now shifted to the Commonwealth Bank PMIs.
XAU/USD’s reversal extends to $1,900 area
Gold’s upside attempt witnessed on Wednesday has been short-lived as the precious metal was unable to extend gains beyond $1.930 area. XAU/USD has given away gains on Thursday, with US dollar demand picking up amid a sourer market sentiment and upbeat US macroeconomic figures.
Bitcoin rises to new yearly highs while the rest of the crypto market follows
Bulls are finally making a comeback into the market and regaining full control of the price across the board. According to the data by CoinMarketCap, a massive $22 billion has come into the market amid Bitcoin’s recovery beyond $13,000.
WTI bulls keep the fuell buring into Wall Street close
West Texas Intermediate crude oil is higher on the day, although has run into resistance and started to consolidate.