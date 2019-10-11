NZ: CPI likely to rise 0.6% for the September quarter – Westpac

Michael Gordon, senior economist at Westpac, expects a 0.6% rise in the New Zealand’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the September quarter.

Key Quotes

“This would see annual inflation drop from 1.7% to 1.4%, as some large price increases from a year ago drop out.”

“Our forecast is slightly above the Reserve Bank’s estimate, particularly on the nontradables side.”

“Easy monetary policy has supported a gradual lift in non-tradables inflation over the last couple of years.”