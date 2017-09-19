NZ: Consumer confidence edged down in September – Westpac

NZ: Consumer confidence edged down in September – WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
Satish Ranchhod, Senior Economist at Westpac explains that while NZ’s consumer confidence has eased a little, households remain in good spirits as the Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence softened to a level of 112.4 in September, down from 113.4 last quarter.
Key Quotes
“Given normal quarter-to-quarter volatility, that’s a fairly small fall. And following gains earlier in the year, household confidence remains at firm levels.”
“The slight fall in confidence this quarter was mainly due a little less optimism about the economic outlook over the next year. That may reflect concerns about the continuing slowdown in the housing market.”
“But while households may be a little less optimistic, they’re certainly not pessimistic. In fact, the proportion of households reporting that they are in better shape financially than they were last year is at its highest level in a decade.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.