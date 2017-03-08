NZ: Commodity Price Index slipped 0.8% m/m in July - ANZ

New Zealand’s ANZ Commodity Price Index slipped 0.8% m/m in July, but international prices remain 21% higher than July last year, notes Con Williams, Agri Economist at ANZ.

“Movements at the sub-category level were mixed. Eight of the sub-components rose, six fell and the remaining three were unchanged. The strong NZD/USD weighed further with local returns down 2.1% m/m, but they are still 18% higher than 12 months’ prior.

Dairy prices increased 1.4% m/m in July (+45% y/y) . The increase was led by milkfat prices – specifically butter (+5.2%) and cheese (+3.4%). Milk powder prices were largely unchanged and casein fell 1.9%. Milkfat prices have posted new records in recent months with insatiable demand in developed markets and softer European milk supply limiting their export volumes. Seasonality has ensured tight Australasian supply too and Asian demand from a range of sources (especially foodservice/bakery) has driven tradable milkfat prices to new highs.

“While commodity prices are showing signs of levelling out, the lift from a year ago is still stark and this will support national incomes. With the construction sector still booming, but not incrementally adding more to growth as capacity constraints bite, buoyant commodity prices will act as an important substitute in the growth stakes.”