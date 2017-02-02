NZ cattle TB update: OSPRI introduced measures to restrict animal movements

The NZ Herald carries more information on the latest reports of cases of cattle tuberculosis (TB) near the town of Matamata in New Zealand.

Key Details:

The identification of a cow showing symptoms of bovine TB infection late in 2016

OSPRI (NZ organization concerned with eradicating bovine TB) immediately introduced measures to restrict animal movements in the area

The property concerned had been temporarily restricted to reduce the risk to cattle and deer in the area