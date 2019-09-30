NZ Business Outlook - Slip sliding away - ANZ

Analysts at the Australian and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) provide a review of their in-house New Zealand Business Outlook survey released on Monday.

Key Quotes:

"Headline business confidence fell 2 points to -54% in the September ANZ Business Outlook. Firms’ views of their own activity fell 1 point to -2%.

Investment intentions and profit expectations both fell to dismal levels. Employment intentions eked out a 1 point gain but are very low.

Costs, pricing intentions, and inflation expectations were all weaker."