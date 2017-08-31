NZ: Business outlook provides a solid platform for economy – ANZ

Cameron Bagrie, Chief Economist at ANZ notes that New Zealand’s business confidence was largely unchanged on last month as the headline was down a tad but seasonally adjusted estimates were up.

Key Quotes

“Activity, employment and investment expectations all remain at healthy levels and consistent with good GDP growth.”

“Inflation indicators softened.”

“The votes are in and optimists continue to outnumber pessimists. Firms remain upbeat, according to the ANZ Business Outlook Survey. A net 18% of businesses are optimistic about the year ahead. That’s down a smidgen from last month, but in seasonally adjusted terms business confidence actually lifted, from +27 to +30.”

“Firms are campaigning on good growth for their own business, and are keen to hire and invest.