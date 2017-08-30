NZ: Business confidence to remain firm in August - Westpac

NZ: Business confidence to remain firm in August - WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
After New Zealand’s business confidence fell back a bit in July, analysts at Westpac expect that it will remain firm in August.
Key Quotes
“Economic growth is expected to continue to at a healthy pace for some time, held up by strong population growth. However, the economy is facing some challenges, including growing capacity constraints in some sectors.”
“In addition, the upcoming election is adding to uncertainty around the economic outlook. Historically, elections tend to cause a few gyrations in business confidence, and recent developments in the political sphere may exacerbate the usual uncertainties.”
“We will also be keeping an eye on the survey’s measures of inflation expectations and pricing pressures. We are yet to see any material pickup on this front.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.