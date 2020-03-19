NZ announces ban of indoor gatherings of more than 100 people, Kiwi bleeds

Stepping up measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country, New Zealand’s (NZ) government has announced a ban of indoor gatherings of more than 100 people.

Earlier today, NZ Foreign Minister Peters said: “We are raising our travel advice to the highest level: do not travel."

The OZ economy reported eight new cases of coronavirus linked to overseas travel, taking the total number of infections in the country to 28.

NZD/USD crumbles to 2009 lows

The selling pressure around the Kiwi remains unabated in tandem with industrial metals on the Chinese exchange, as coronavirus-led global gloom hits them hard.

At the press time, NZD/USD tanks 3.35% to trade at 0.5529, having hit the lowest level since 2009 at 0.5471 in the last hour.