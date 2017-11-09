NZ: 2017-18 inflation forecasts lowered - TDS

NZ: 2017-18 inflation forecasts lowered - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at TDS note that the NZ Institute of Economic Research’s quarterly forecasts, showed economists lowered their forecasts for 2017-18 inflation.
Key Quotes
“Inflation for the year ending March 31 was lowered from 1.5% (June forecast) to 1.1%, while 2018-19 inflation was lowered from 2% to 1.9%. They also see slower growth in residential investment over the next two years, weaker employment growth and little change in wage growth.”
“Aug retail card spending –0.2%/mth (mkt +0.5%, TD 0%) while total card spending rose +0.6%/mth.”
