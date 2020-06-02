NYMEX Light Crude Oil: Early March highs at 37.33/75 in sight – Commerzbank

NYMEX Light Crude Oil has risen above the April peak and resistance line at 34.88/35.18 and eyes the 37.33/40.11 area, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, reports.
See: Russian oil output falls to 9.39 million bpd in May, close to OPEC+ goal – Interfax
Key quotes
“Nymex July Light Crude Oil is in the process of rising above its 2020 resistance line and the April high at 34.88/35.18 with the 37.33/75 March 9 and 11 highs as well as the August 2015 low being next in line.”
“There is a remaining gap to be seen between the 37.64 high and the 41.88 low with en route lying the August 2016 low at 39.19 and the 50% retracement at 40.11. Further up sit the June 2017 and December 2018 lows at 42.05/36.”
“Immediate upside pressure should be maintained while the contract remains above the May 22 low at 30.72. Below it, the early May high and 55-day moving average make up support at 28.05/27.98 and the early April low at 26.14.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits highest since March amid US protests, European reopening
EUR/USD has jumped above 1.1150, trading at the highest since March. Protests in the US are grabbing the headlines and marginally supporting the dollar. European countries continue reopening their economies amid falling coronavirus statistics.
GBP/USD resumes rally amid Brexit optimism, dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2550, extending its gains. Reports about British readiness to compromise in Brexit talks, conditioned on EU concessions, is helping boost the pound. US protests are eyed.
Bitcoin is three steps away from $14000
Bitcoin joins the list of bullish breakouts and leaves the relative highs at $14000 as a clear target in the short term. Ethereum continues to gain market share and sets the price level of $300 as a goal in the short term.
Gold trades with modest losses around $1735 level, downside seems limited
Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily range, around the $1735 region.
WTI sits at three-month highs near $36.50 ahead of Russia’s decision, API
WTI (July futures on Nymex) broke its bullish consolidative phase to the upside in the European session and clinched fresh three-month highs at 36.48.