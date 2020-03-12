NYC Mayor De Blasio declares a state of emergency in New York City.
This follows the news today that US coronavirus cases have surpassed 1,000; more than two dozen people have died, including one man in New Jersey, reported NBC:
Key notes
- The state of New York has more than 300 cases and is the 2nd most impacted state in the U.S. next to Washington state; the lion's share of those cases is in Westchester County.
- Governors in New York and New Jersey have declared states of emergency; Connecticut has three presumptive positive cases.
Declaring coronavirus a "public health emergency," Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued the new directives effective immediately for Broadway and effective for 500-person gatherings effective Friday. In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said he recommends limiting public gatherings to half that number. Earlier Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said he foresees the crisis lasting at least six months -- and warned that stringent new restrictions for the city could be coming soon. More developments are expected later Thursday, –
the NBC article read.
