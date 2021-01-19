NY Mayor De Blasio: New York City is two days away from running out of vaccine – NYT

The New York Times (NYT) quoted Mayor Bill de Blasio during late-Tuesday news to convey that New York City expects to exhaust its supply of coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, and will then have to cancel inoculation appointments at many city inoculation sites.
“The mayor, who raised concerns last week about a coronavirus vaccine shortage after an initially sluggish rollout, said the city is not currently scheduled to receive any more doses until next Tuesday,” said the news further.
The news also said, New York Mayor Blasio was joined by Governor Andrew Cuomo to urge the federal government to send more vaccines to New York, now that the state’s eligibility pool has been expanded to include anyone 65 or older.
FX implications
With the renewed fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19), ahead of the key events like US President-elect Joe Biden’s inaugural ceremony, such news exert additional burdens on risk catalysts like AUD/USD and gold.
