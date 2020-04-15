NY Governor Cuomo: Reopening is going to be gradual with priority on public health

COVID-19 hospitalization in the State of New York ticked down to 18,335, Governor Andrew Cuomo said during the daily press briefing on Wednesday.

Cuomo further added the statewide death toll increased by 752 on April 14, lower than the 778 registered a day earlier.

"Healthcare system has stabilized, fears of coronavirus overwhelming system has not materialized," Cuomo said. "Reopening is going to be gradual with priority on public health.

Market reaction

Markets remain risk-averse on Wednesday with Wall Street's main indexes erasing between 1.2% and 2.3% on the day.