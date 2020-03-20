NY Governor Cuomo: All non-essential members of workforce in NY must stay home

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that all non-essential members of the workforce in New York must stay at home.

Market reaction

Major equity indexes in the US lost their traction on this comment despite a lack of details. As of writing, the S&P 500 was down 0.4% on the day and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was losing 0.15%.

On the other hand, the Nasdaq Composite stays in the positive territory and was last up 0.8% at 7,350 points.