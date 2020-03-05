NY Governor: Coronavirus cases double to 22, risk-off remains in vogue

The New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York has doubled to 22 after the state increased the testing.

Cuomo said: “The number will continue to go up. The more you test the higher number you will have.”

Meanwhile, Tennessee became the 14th U.S. state to report a case of the fast-spreading illness.

US dollar index remains heavy

The rising number of cases has alarmed the US authorities while markets price in another Fed rate cut this month, as this week’s 50bps emergency rate cut seems to be ineffective.

Amid this coronavirus chaos, the greenback remains broadly offered, tracking the steep declines in the US Treasury yields. At the press time, the USD index is down 0.50% to 96.85, having renewed a two-month low at 96.72 while US 10-year Treasury yields are down about 7% at 0.926, slightly off the record low.