NY gov. Cuomo says, “there's going to be a curfew in New York City that we think could be helpful”

Gov. Andrew Mark Cuomo has said, "There's going to be a curfew in New York City that we think could be helpful." "More importantly,' he said, "there is going to be an increase in the force in NYC." (The number of police on duty tonight will double, from 4k to 8k)."
Cuomo said this on a radio interview and that the curfew will be in effect from 11 PM to 5 PM.
Meanwhile, the cause of death in the killing of George Floyd was 'mechanical asphyxia' and it was a homicide, according to doctors who performed the independent autopsy, according to Reuters News.
Market implications
Despite the rioting, US stocks climbed on Monday and followed suit of their counterparts in Asia. Bulls are relying and banking on more stimulus in July while the hopes that the worst of the economic damage inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic may have already passed. Stocks are still seen as a bargain compared to pre virus highs and a long term investment.
