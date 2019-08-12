NY Fed's Survey of Consumer Expectations: Inflation expectations decline slightly in July

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's latest Survey of Consumer Expectations, both short-term and medium-term inflation expectations declined by 0.1% in July.

"Most other household expectations were mostly stable in July. In particular, house price, income, and spending expectations were unchanged. Expectations about the labor market and household finance remained optimistic," NY Fed noted in its publication.

The US Dollar Index didn't pay any mind to this publication and continues to move sideways below the 97.50 mark. Below are some key takeaways from the publication.

"Median inflation expectations declined by 0.1% at both the one- and three-year horizons to 2.6% in July."

"Median one-year ahead expected earnings growth fell 0.1% to 2.4% in July."

"Median expected household income growth stayed constant at 2.9% in July."